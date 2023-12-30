GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumbakonam Mayor, Deputy Mayor spar over passing a set of resolutions

Mayor and officials cite ‘financial constraints’ and wanted to include a set of 19 resolutions in the agenda of January month meeting; Deputy Mayor and his supporters took objection to this

December 30, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumbakonam City Municipal Corporation’s decision to include a bunch of proposals submitted by a section of councillors in the agenda of the next month’s Council Meeting resulted in heated arguments between the councillors, led by Deputy Mayor Thamizhazhagan, and officials, who were supported by Mayor K. Saravanan, at the monthly council meeting held on Friday.

According to official sources, the Mayor and the civic body officials decided to place 19 resolutions moved by a section of councillors for the consent of the elected body at the December month meeting to the January 2024 council meeting in view of the “financial constraints” faced by the Corporation.

However, the councillors, a majority of whom were from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, including Mr. Thamizhazhagan, objected to it and demanded an explanation from the Mayor and the civic body officials.

They refused to accept the reason given by the Mayor who informed the Council that all resolutions in question were not rejected but were under consideration given the “financial constraints” and went on to add that they would be included in the January 24 monthly meeting agenda.

The protesting councillors locked the door of the way through which the Mayor entered the Council Hall and staged a dharna for nearly two hours urging the Mayor to accord his consent to the 19 resolutions immediately.

Later, the agitating councillors withdrew their demonstration after the Deputy Mayor presented a list of resolutions unapproved by the Mayor for the December 2023 meeting to the Commissioner and urged the officials to forward the proposals to the State government for its consent bypassing the elected Mayor.

