Kumbakonam market to be reopened on May 25

23 May 2020 20:09 IST

THANJAVUR

The wholesale and retail vegetable market complex at Kumbakonam will start functioning from May 25, according to the Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said that the market complex located on the banks of Arasalar was temporarily shut down following a goods carrier driver tested positive for COVID-19 virus. As the COVID-19 guidelines mandates that the place which was declared as containment zone following the identification of a coronavirus infection case, could be declared as non-containment zone if no fresh cases were reported from the zone for two weeks.

As far as the Kumbakonam market was concerned no fresh case was reported and the goods carrier driver who had brought potato load from Mettupalayam to Kumbakonam and tested positive had also been discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College hospital on Friday after treatment. Hence, normal activity would resume at the market complex from Monday onwards, he added.

At the same time, the goods carrier drivers and others visiting the market from other districts would continue to be subjected to COVID-19 screening tests to prevent spreading of novel coronavirus, he added.

Meanwhile chairing a review meeting on measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Collectorate, Mr.Govinda Rao said that there was no steep increase in the number of cases in Thanjavur district for the past 23 days. However, he urged the officials to ensure that all those arriving from other countries were tested for the dreadful virus and undergo seven days of institutional quarantine even if there were no symptoms of infection.

If they tested positive in the second screening, they should be immediately shifted to the COVID-19 Special Ward at the TMC for treatment. Else they should be allowed to reach their residence with a condition that they should remain in house quarantine for the next 7 days.

As far as those arriving from other States, such persons should also be tested and if they test negative they should be allowed to proceed to their residence with the condition that they should remain in house quarantine under the surveillance of the health and revenue department personnel for 14 days.

If they test negative but identified with fever, cough they should be retained in the institutional quarantine facility for seven days and subjected to the second test after seven days. They should be allowed to leave the institutional quarantine facility and remain in house quarantine for the next seven days if they test negative in the screening test.

For those arriving from other districts, COVID-19 test should be conducted only on those who were found suffering from fever and or cough others should be allowed to proceed to their residences with a condition that they should remain in house quarantine for 14 days, the Collector said.