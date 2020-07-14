Kumbakonam market closed for second time

THANJAVUR
The wholesale business at the Kumbakonam vegetable market has been suspended after a few persons in the market tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
Three persons working in the vegetable wholesale units tested positive for the novel coronavirus three days ago and immediately the operations in the market area were suspended.
Around 300 persons, those doing business in the market and those engaged by them for work were subjected to COVID-19 test for the past two days and out of the 300 swab and blood samples, 20 samples turned positive. All those 20 persons have been quarantined in their respective houses, according to the Collector, M. Govinda Rao.
Another batch of 300 persons having business contacts in the market area have been identified and they would be subjected to tests over the next two days, he added.
The wholesale vegetable market on the banks of Arasalar river was temporarily closed on May 10 following a goods carrier driver who had brought potato load from Mettupalayam to the Kumbakonam market tested positive.
The market resumed its operations on May 25 after the COVID-19 tested goods driver recovered from the infection.
