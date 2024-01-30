GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumbakonam college student drowns in sea, search on for two more in Karaikal

A group of 14 students of the Government Arts College in Kumbakonam reached Karaikal beach; one student was dragged into the sea by a strong wave and two others who tried to rescue her are missing

January 30, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old college student drowned while two of her college mates went missing in the rough sea near Karaikal on Tuesday.

According to police, a group of 14 students of the Government Arts College in Kumbakonam and two of their relatives reached Karaikal beach on Tuesday afternoon. One of the students, identified as S. Hemamalini from Thirunageswaram in Thanjavur district, had ventured into the sea.

As she was dragged by strong waves, three others rushed to her rescue. While one of the three them managed to escape, the other two went missing in the rough sea.

Hemamalini was taken to the Government Hospital in Karaikal where doctors declared her dead. The missing students were identified as A. Abhinesh, 19, of Srikandapuram in Mayiladuthurai district, and L. Jegatheeswaran, 19, of Dharasuram in Thanjavur district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manish told The Hindu that the police have launched a search operation with the help of local fishermen to find the missing students.

At an emergency meeting presided by District Collector A. Kulothungan on Tuesday, it was decided to set up a permanent coastal police station booth on the beach with lifeguards on standby round-the-clock, he said.

The Karaikal town police have registered two cases.

