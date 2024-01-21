Kumbabhishekam of Kallukuzhi Sri Anjaneya Temple performed

January 21, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The maha kumbabhishekam of Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kallukuzhi near the Tiruchi Railway Junction was held here on Sunday with hundreds of devotees witnessing the rituals.

The ‘Yaagasala’ puja was performed between January 19 and 21. Priests carried pots containing holy water on their heads to the main shrine after ‘Poornahuthi’ and ‘Deeparadhana.’ The holy water was poured on the ‘vimana kalasams’ around 11 a.m. marking the kumbabhishekam.

Arrangements were made to sprinkle holy water on the devotees. The temple administration also organised mas feeding.

