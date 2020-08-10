Kulithalai DMK MLA tests positive

E. Ramar has been admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi, and his condition is said to be stable

Kulithalai MLA, E. Ramar (69) of the DMK, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Mr. Ramar is believed to have contracted the virus from his wife R. Jothi, who was discharged after being treated for COVID-19 a few days ago from a private hospital in Tiruchi. Since the MLA was a primary contact of his wife, the hospital authorities subjected him to a swab test on August 7. It turned out positive. On receiving the test results, Mr. Ramar got himself admitted to the same hospital on Monday. His condition is said to be stable..

DMK president M.K. Stalin called up Mr. Ramar and wished him a speedy recovery. He is the first MLA from Karur district to test positive for the virus.