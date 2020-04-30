Kudos to Karur GH from Centre

At the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur, which is a designated COVID-19 hospital, praises poured in from the Centre for their quick response and in treating positive patients.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal dialled the hospital authorities and congratulated them for their effective handling of COVID-19 cases in the district and surrounding districts from which patients were admitted.

Tehrani Rajan, Additional Dean said that Mr. Goyal told authorities that he was conveying wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. “He also asked us to take care of ourselves and inform the Centre if we required any assistance,” he said.

Dr. Rajan said that the hospital, with the help of the District Collector had ensured the well-being of all patients. In the first week of April, five television sets were installed on four floors which have been converted into the isolation ward. Android phones with video-calling facilities were provided on each floor so that patients could directly contact district psychiatrists in case of fear or other concerns.

Teams of psychologists and psychiatrists were also encouraged to meet the patients and interact with them.

“When we heard that patients were taking their own lives, we decided to boost their morale. We encouraged regular conversations and counselling,” Dr. Rajan said. The hospital authorities also installed CCTV cameras and appointed nurses to regularly monitor patients. Nutritionists provided round-the-clock consultation and healthy food, including soups and fruits to the patients.

“We had four mothers who had just given birth at the GH admitted to the isolation wards. They were concerned whether their children would contract the disease, the doctors made it a point to answer all their queries,” Dr. Rajan added.