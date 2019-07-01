Kudimaramathu works to be executed in central districts before monsoon

With the government sanctioning 1,829 works under the kudimaramathu scheme across the State, the Public Works Department authorities are gearing up to commence the works in the central districts ahead of the monsoon season.

In Nagapattinam district 82 works have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹16.59 crore. The works would be executed by farmers associations with over 50% of ayacutdars as members. The farmers would have to contribute 10% of the cost, Collector S. Suresh Kumar said.

In neighbouring Tiruvarur district, 95 renovation works will be taken up at an expenditure of ₹16.04 crore. Collector T. Anand said the works would be executed only through farmers associations of the respective areas.

Farmers association can contribute by way of labour or funds, he added.

In Pudukottai district, 66 works would be executed at a cost of ₹20.27 crore. Of these, 59 works would be implemented in the South Vellar division and the remaining on the Kallanai Canal Division, Collector P.U ma Maheswari said.

The Collector said the works are planned to be completed before the monsoon sets in. Farmers associations can get details of the works from the PWD or contact the Assistant Engineer of the department in Aranthangi by dialling 9443924266.

On Sunday, Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar inaugurated the work on desilting of the Pallapalayam canal in Karur district. Six works have been sanctioned in the district at a total estimate of ₹174 lakh. Stretches of Koyampalli Somur canal, Thirumanilaiyur canal, Mayanur Manavasi canal, Chinndharapuram canal and Nanjaikalakurichi canal would be desilted in the district, he said.