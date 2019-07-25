Kudimaramathu works reviewed

Works taken up under the kudimaramathu scheme in interior parts of the district were reviewed on the spot in the presence of media personnel by the Public Works Department officials on Thursday.

The officials attached to the Water Resources Organisation of the PWD took the media team to Raramithrakottai hamlet in Papanasam taluk to review the restoration of bund of Senbakapuram branch canal, repairing of its sluices and other works taken up at a cost of ₹25 lakh, rejuvenation of Kailapuram lake in Valamarakkottai in Thanjavur taluk at a cost of ₹30 lakh and desilting of canals in Thirupoonthurthi, Vellamperambur and Nagathi hamlets in Thiruvaiyaur block at a cost of ₹15 lakh.

During the inspection the officials directed the contractors to execute the works as per the tender schedule and to the satisfaction of the major stakeholders of the works, the ryots.

Later, the officials told the reporters that 45 works at an estimated cost of ₹5.79 crore had been taken up under kudimaramathu scheme in Lower Cauvery Basin division, 18 works at a cost of ₹ 2.16 crore in Cauvery Basin Division (E), 15 works at a cost of ₹ 2.22 crore in Vennar Basin division, 24 works at a cost of ₹ 7.77 crore in Grand Anaicut Canal, 11 works at a cost of ₹ 2.05 crore in Pattukottai Agniyar Basin division and four works at a cost of ₹ 31.05 lakh in River Conservation Division, Tiruchi, so far during this financial year.