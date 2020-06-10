‘Kudimaramathu works on track’

TIRUCHI

10 June 2020 22:50 IST

16 to be executed under PWD’s River Conservation Division

The ongoing kudimaramathu works under the River Conservation (RC) Division of Public Works Department in Tiruchi district will be completed before water from Mettur Dam reaches the region and released in canals, according to A. Karthik, Principal Secretary, Highways Department.

Five of the 16 works sanctioned under RC division will be taken up only in January next as it is not possible to complete them in time, Mr. Karthik, who has been appointed monitoring officer for Tiruchi district, said here on Tuesday.

In all, 20 works have been sanctioned under the kudimaramathu scheme in the district this year. Sixteen are to be executed by the RC Division at a cost of ₹4.12 crore and the remaining four by the Ariyar Division at a cost of ₹1.84 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

According to RC Division officials, the five pending works, all masonry, will be executed in January as they will otherwise affect the irrigation season.

Mr. Karthik has instructed them to expedite the works and ensure quality during an inspection of some of the ongoing works on Tuesday.

Reconstruction of Sarasavalli head sluice near Pachur along with construction of a retaining wall on its opposite side will help prevent flooding of about 300 acres of agricultural fields, Mr. Karthik said.

It will also ensure proper irrigation for 22.27 acres of ayacut area in the villages of Pachur and Sarasavalli. The works are being executed at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

The regulator at South Ayyan Canal in Tiruchi district at Koogur village is also being reconstructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

The South Ayyan Vaical has an ayacut area of about 4,566 acres and reconstruction of the regulator will help ensure proper irrigation of about 387 acres.

Also, a check dam at Keezha Arasur village is being renovated at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

This apart, 20 works are being executed at a cost of ₹1.76 crore to desilt various canals and drains for a total length of 53.24 km under the Chief Minister’s Special Desilting Scheme this year in the district, he added.

S. Sivarasu, Collector, and R.Baskar, Executive Engineer, RC Division, PWD, Tiruchi, accompanied Mr. Karthik.