Kudimaramathu works not implemented properly: CPI

A special team of the Communist Party of India formed to inspect the execution of ‘kudimaramathu’ works in three panchayat unions in Thanjavur district has complained that the works were not being carried out properly.

The team comprising representatives from the CPI, Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam and Tamilnadu Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam, said it had inspected the ongoing ‘kudimaramathu’ works at six places in Kumbakonam, Thirupananthal and Thiruvidaimaruthur Panchayat Unions sanctioned at total cost of ₹47.60 lakh where they found the works were being carried out hastily so that it could be completed before water was released for irrigation from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur. Alleging that strengthening and reconstruction of the left bank of Nattar river at Thiruneelakudi village and Panankatankudi regulator construction works to be executed at a cost of ₹15 lakh were yet to commence, the team led by CPI district secretary M. A. Bharathi, claimed that several fake associations under guise of ‘cultivator associations’ have been formed to facilitate handling of the ‘kudimaramathu’ funds by the local ruling party representatives.

The team also demanded that the expenditure incurred for these works be made public for audit by all party representatives along with members of farmers and farm labourer associations.