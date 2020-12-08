‘Kudimaramathu’ works have helped increase groundwater table: Collector

The groundwater table in Pudukottai district has risen due to widespread rain and completion of kudimaramathu works taken up to rejuvenate water bodies, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting water bodies in Lembalakudi and Peraiyur villages in Thirumayam union, she said dredging works at a cost of ₹45.5 crore had been completed in tanks through the Public Works Department and the Rural Development Department.

The groundwater table in the district rose by 1.35 metres due to completion of kudimaramathu works and it continued to rise due to widespread rain. Out of the 43 tanks where dredging works were carried out through PWD, eight tanks had attained full capacity. The scheme had come as a boon to farmers and the general public.

The dredging works under the scheme were completed well ahead of the monsoon season, she added.