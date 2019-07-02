Kudimaramathu work begins in Thanjavur

Desilting of tanks and canals under the kudimaramathu initiative of the State government began in Thanjavur district on Tuesday with Collector A. Annadurai inaugurating the renovation of Kazhaniyakulam in Pattukottai taluk.

The desilting and renovation of the tank is one of the 24 works sanctioned in the district at a total cost of ₹7.77 crore. The Kazhaniyakulam, an important tank in Kallanai Canal division, will be desilted and renovated at a cost of ₹63 lakh.

Besides removal of silt deposits, the work envisages strengthening of bunds, renovation of irrigation structures such as sluices and shutters and desilting of drainage channels. The work is being executed by ayacutdars of Kazhaniyakulam and Mulleri tanks.

Mr. Annadurai inaugurated the renovation work after holding discussions with farmers and officials of Public Works department.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu has announced that 88 works will be executed under the kudimaramathu scheme in the district this year at an estimate of ₹12.71 crore.

While 53 works will be executed under River Conservation (RC) Division of PWD at a cost of ₹6.19 crore, another 35 will be taken up under Ariyar Division.

All works will be executed only by farmers associations. Details of the works taken up can be had from the offices of the Executive Engineers of RC and Ariyar Divisions of PWD, he added.

Karur Collector T. Anbazhagan has also said 33 works will be executed in the district at a cost of ₹6.87 crore.