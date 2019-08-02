Kudimaramathu scheme to be in troubled waters in Thanjavur district?

THANJAVUR

Voices of dissent emerging from the stakeholders seem to indicate that the kudimaramathu scheme could be heading into troubled waters in Thanjavur district.

With the scheme into the third year of implementation, a group of persons in Pinnavasal village in Peravurani taluk have revolted against the formation of the “cultivators’ association,” a forum to be formed as the representative body of the hamlet to take part in the participatory approach work scheme.

In the memorandum submitted recently to the district administration, they alleged that the cultivators and patta holders in the village have not been included in the association. They had also apprehended that the lake to be desilted had already been ravaged due to sand mining for railway project and it would be plundered further if the work was to be taken up through the association.

Last year, farmers had raised objection to the works selected under the scheme alleging that the list was finalised by the Public Works Department officials without consulting them, the primary stakeholders.

However, officials countered this accusation by pointing out that the kudimaramathu works were being implemented with the participation of local farmers who have been directed to form “cultivators’ associations” and contribute 10% of the project cost either in the form of cash or participating in the work physically.

But some of the district-level farmers associations, most of which are affiliated to political parties,had demanded that they too should be involved in the process of selection of kudimaramathu works and continued to press the demand at the monthly agriculture grievance meetings.

At the agriculture grievance meetings, the secretary, Thanjai District Cauvery Farmers Welfare Protection Association, Sundara Vimalnathan, the vice-president, Agriculture Labour Union, V. Jeevakumar and others could be seen insisting that the recognised associations should be taken into confidence for smooth and perfect implementation of the works.

Meanwhile, some of the politically-affiliated farmers associations have reportedly took a different path to gain control over the kudimaramathu scheme by encouraging the locals to form new “apolitical cultivators associations” sans the ruling party representatives in their area and present memorandum requesting the work suggested by them be included in the list, said a farmer of Pattukottai, on condition of anonymity.

When their requests failed to evoke any response, such associations demanded that they be permitted to desilt the lakes and tanks on their own on the lines of a farmers association in Tiruvarur district taking up such works by roping in a scheduled commercial private sector bank for funding through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, he added.

His discernment turned out to be somewhat true as the list of 117 water bodies restoration works with participatory approach in Thanjavur district during the current financial year that was available in the Water Resources Organisation (Public Works Department) website, did not contain the works volunteered by “youth groups” who have floated farmers associations at Peravurani and Thanjavur taluks.

Further, the scheme was getting entangled in politics with some Opposition parties openly announcing that they would be inspecting the ongoing kudimaramathu works as their pleas in this regard had not been accepted by the administrators.