Kudimaramathu scheme: desilting work begins in Nagapattinam, Karur, Tiruvarur districts

NAGAPATTINAM

16 May 2020 21:48 IST

About ₹36 crore has been allotted to Nagapattinam district to execute 131 desilting works under the kudimaramathu scheme this year, O.S. Manian, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, said here on Saturday.

Inaugurating repair works under the scheme at Puthakaram reservoir on the Mudukondan and desilting of Malliyanaru, Mr. Manian said the kudimaramathu works would be executed through 106 registered societies of ayacutdars.

Besides, ₹16.71 crore had been allotted for the district for desilting works. Desilting and renovation of water bodies would also be taken up through the Rural Development Department under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Manian said the Malliyanaru would be desilted using machines for a nine-km stretch at a cost of ₹42 lakh. The river irrigated about 1,217 acres in the district.

Collector Praveen P .Nair and other officials were present.

In Karur district, three canals and seven drainage channels in Kulithalai taluk would be desilted for a total length of about 42.6 km at a cost of ₹1.38 crore under Chief Minister’s Special Desilting Scheme.

Inaugurating the scheme on Nangam Kattu Vari, Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar said the desilting of the canals would meet a long-felt demand of farmers and stabilise irrigation for 11,750 acres in 13 villages.

The network of canals and drainage channels served both as irrigation source and drainages and many of them had silted up over the years, obstructing water flow. During monsoon, breaches were also reported and farmers had been demanding their desilting. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had ordered the completion of works before the release of water in the Cauvery for irrigation from Mettur.

Apart from these works, 10 other projects would be executed at a cost of ₹2.43 crore under the kudimaramathu scheme in Karur district benefiting farmers in an area of over 7,000 acres, he said and pointed out that work on renovation of Kattalai High Level Canal, sanctioned at a cost of ₹335.50 crore, was also underway.

Collector T. Anbalagan was present.

In Tiruvarur district, Food Minister R. Kamaraj inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Special Desilting Scheme to clear the beds of irrigation channels to ensure smooth flow of water to be released from Stanley Reservoir for cultivation.

A total of 106 works at a cost of ₹22.56 crore would be taken up under the scheme this year where the beds of rivers, irrigation channels, water bodies and drain channels would be cleared of wild growth, he said while inaugurating the desilting of the Odambokki at Ammaiyappan village panchayat in Koradachery Panchayat Union on Saturday.

A distance of 6 km of the river would be cleared of weeds at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

He also inaugurated a special medical camp held for PDS staff at the primary health centre at Kulikkarai in Koradacherry panchayat union on Saturday.

Medical camp

Inaugurating the camp, Mr. Kamaraj said special medical camps would be held in panchayat unions in the district to cover all 500 persons employed in PDS outlets in the district.

Later, he inspected the quality of food served at Amma Canteen near Old Bus Stand at Tiruvarur and interacted with beneficiaries.