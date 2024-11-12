Kudamurutti riverbank along Konakarai Road raises a stench

:

Indiscriminate dumping of household waste and open defecation near Kudamurutti river has raised health concerns among residents and rod users using Konakarai Road in Tiruchi.

Rotting garbage lies strewn along the stretch of the Konakarai Road on the banks of the Kudamurutti. The garbage often ends up in the river and pollutes it. The garbage also attracts stray dogs and cattle who rummage through the trash and scatter it. Large portions of the banks along Konakarai Road are also strewn with building debris dumped by residents and others.

The dumping of waste is most concentrated near a closed-off bathing ghat near Cauvery College for Women. This area is littered with household waste from nearby areas, broken glass bottles from a nearby Tasmac liquor outlet, excrement due to the lack of a functioning bathroom near the closed-off bathing ghat, and single-use plastic goods. This gives the area a filthy appearance and raises a stench, complain residents.

They say that despite representations to the Corporation officials, the garbage has not been cleared from the riverbank. “We have asked the Corporation to look into the issue continuously for a long time, but no action has been taken. Since the area is secluded, it is easy for road users to dump their garbage into the river. Though there is a waste segregation facility on Konakarai Road, this area still remains neglected. It would be helpful to prevent dumping of garbage by placing concrete garbage bins near the area,” said K. Bhagyalakshmi, a resident.

When contacted, an official said the area would be cleared of the mess within a week.

