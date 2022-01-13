Krishnasamudram panchayat prevails upon residents to celebrate Pongal indoors

TIRUCHI

13 January 2022 21:24 IST

Public opinion mobilised by panchayat president, ward members

: Leaving nothing to chance, the Krishnasamudram Panchayat in Tiruverumbur Union has reached out to resident welfare associations, sports development associations, and religious associations to rule out scope for public gatherings in connection with Pongal festival.

The panchayat president S. Ramya and ward members have reached out to the public welfare organisations seeking their support to the local body for complying with the State government's lockdown measures in letter and spirit.

Pongal festival every year is marked by conduct of several sports events in the panchayat that also encompasses large urban settlements close to Tiruverumbur town.

Advertising

Advertising

Citing the steady rise in COVID infection cases in the State and the district, Ms. Ramya said in a written appeal to the public, circulated through Whatsapp groups, that their support was vital for the local body to comply with the goverment's lockdown measures that include night time curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays.

The closure of schools in view of the rise in cases was a clear indicator of the gravity of the extent of spread, Ms. Ramya said.

"There was nothing wrong with the idea of conducting sports events as such. But, the situation is not conducive, as public gatherings for the festivities could danger many lives," she said, urging the people to make it a point to celebrate the festival indoors this year.

EOM