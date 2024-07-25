Krishi Vigyan Kednra in Ariyalur launches tribal development project

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ariyalur, has launched a tribal development project to improve the livelihood opportunities of tribal people living in Udayarpalayam taluk.

According to an estimate, the district has a tribal population of about 10,000. Most of them live in T. Pazhur and Jayamkondam blocks. Their livelihood revolves around the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNRGA) and farm work. To improve their living standards, the KVK will implement the Integrated Tribal Development Project at an estimate of ₹4.27 crore with financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). While the NABARD will provide ₹3.61 crore, the beneficiaries will contribute ₹66 lakh.

Shaik N. Meera, Director, ICAR, Hyderabad, who launched the project recently, said the project was aimed at giving exposure to tribal people on various allied agricultural activities and vocational training. It would improve the well-being of the beneficiary families.

R. Anand, Chief General Manager, NABARD, said it would offer financial assistance to the project under the Tribal Development Fund. The NABARD would offer its expertise to enhance the skills of those engaged in business ventures.

G. Alagukannan, head, KVK, Ariyalur, said the project would directly support 492 families belonging to nine villages of Udayarpalayam taluk. On-farm activities such as milch animal rearing, goat rearing, poultry, mushroom, apiary, home gardens, and a series of capacity building programmes to Scheduled Tribes women with advanced technologies were among the primary intervention activities. Activities such as tailoring, beautician centre, centres to sell their goat, chicken, and eggs would be supported under the project.

V. Nadanasabapathy, Chairman, KVK, Ariyalur, said the project would be reviewed frequently to analyse the impact on the targeted families. The project would be in force till 2028.