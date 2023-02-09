Kottapattu Periyakulam will soon become a recreational spot

February 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Kottapattu Periyakulam, a waterbody alongside Tiruchy-Pudukottai national highway, will soon be developed as a recreational spot in Tiruchi.

The plan for developing Kottapattu Periyakulam into an entertainment spot at a cost of ₹1 crore was mooted following demands from residents seeking to improve the stormwater management system.

Once spread across 120 acres, its waters irrigated agricultural fields for generations. Today, rapid urbanisation and encroachment have reduced it to just 30 acres, according to the residents. The waterbody has good storage and does not go dry even in summer.

Following the 2021 monsoon, Kottapattu Periyakulam was filled to the brim, flooding surrounding areas and waterlogging the premises of the Anna Science Cente-Planetarium. Its retaining walls were strengthened before the last monsoon to avoid such a situation.

“Development works spanning the waterbody will reduce overflow of water during the rains and also prevent waterlogging in the surrounding areas,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to a source, the redevelopment plan will focus on converting the tank into an ideal recreational spot for residents with cycling and walking tracks, seating spaces and planting of trees along its length to create an eco-friendly environment.

The Corporation has planned to carry out beautification work which includes desilting and deepening the waterbody. “Beautification work will be carried out, and bunds will be strengthened and levelled to provide a walking track for the residents. A pavement with a fence will also be constructed around the tank to ensure the safety of the visitors. The work on converting the waterbody into a recreation spot will commence shortly,” he added.

Residents have welcomed the initiative by the Corporation. “The waterbody is prone to overflow during the monsoon. Therefore, the civic body should take necessary steps to prevent flooding and waterlogging in surrounding areas,” said K. C Neelamegam, an environmental activist.