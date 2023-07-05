HamberMenu
Kottapattu Periyakulam to get pleasure boating service

July 05, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Once spread across 120 acres, the waters of the lake irrigated agricultural fields for generations. File Photo.

Once spread across 120 acres, the waters of the lake irrigated agricultural fields for generations. File Photo. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to introduce pleasure boating service at Kottapattu Periyakulam, a large waterbody on Tiruchi - Pudukottai National Highway, as part of its redevelopment plan.

A detailed project report (DPR) was completed by the civic body with proposals for a pleasure boating service, habitat islands and a park. The redevelopment project is estimated to cost around ₹10 crore, and the proposal would be soon sent to the municipal administration department for funds.

The proposal for developing Kottapattu Periyakulam into a recreational spot was mooted by the Corporation following demands from residents to improve the stormwater management system.

Once spread across 120 acres, its waters irrigated agricultural fields for generations. Today, rapid urbanisation and encroachment have reduced it to just 75 acres, according to residents.

 “Since the tank has water throughout the year, pleasure boating is possible. Apart from the park and walking tracks, the redevelopment proposal will be comprehensive to improve the waterbody’s storage capacity,” said a senior official.

 “We have planned to set up habitat islands on five scattered locations for waterbirds within the tank. Water fountains inside the tank are also part of the plan,” he added.

Meanwhile, the civic body has started redeveloping a portion of the waterbody. Work on setting up a walking track for around 500 metres and metal fencing to safeguard the bunds from encroachments has commenced.

Apart from desilting the tank and streamlining water flow in the inlet and outlet channels passageways between the tanks to prevent overflow and inundation in nearby residential localities, the civic body will add several amenities considering the location of the waterbody.

