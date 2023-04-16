Kottapattu Periyakulam to get habitat islands for waterbirds

April 16, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Kottapattu Periyakulam, one of the largest waterbodies on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway, would get habitat islands for waterbirds as part of its redevelopment plan.

The proposal for developing Kottapattu Periyakulam into a recreational spot was mooted by the Tiruchi Corporation following demands from residents to improve the stormwater management system.

Once spread across 120 acres, its waters irrigated agricultural fields for generations. Today, rapid urbanisation and encroachment have reduced it to just 75 acres, according to the residents. The waterbody has good storage and does not go dry even in summer.

As the irregular bunds of the tank breach and often inundate nearby residential areas during monsoon, the civic body passed a resolution to redevelop the tank. “Development works spanning the waterbody will reduce the overflow of water during the rains and also prevent waterlogging in the surrounding areas,” said a senior Corporation engineer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the civic body proposed to renovate the tank and add amenities for residents to enjoy the recreation spot at ₹1 crore. Later, the proposal was revised and estimated the redevelopment cost of ₹9 crore with plans to set up water fountains and habitat islands for waterbirds. “We have planned to set up habitat islands on five scattered locations for waterbirds within the tank, and water fountains inside the tank are also part of the plan,” he added.

The civic body plans transparent fencing to safeguard the bunds from encroachments. Apart from desilting the tank and streamlining water flow in the inlet and outlet channels, the civic body will beautify and add several amenities considering the location of the waterbody.

According to a source, the redevelopment plan will focus on converting the tank into an ideal recreational spot for residents with cycling and walking tracks, seating spaces, beautification lights and planting trees along its length to create an eco-friendly environment. The Corporation has initiated the process for securing administrative sanctions for the redevelopment proposal.