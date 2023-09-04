HamberMenu
Kottapattu Periyakulam to become a recreational spot soon in Tiruchi

September 04, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Beautification works of Kottapattu Periyakulam under way in Tiruchi on Monday.

Beautification works of Kottapattu Periyakulam under way in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Work on converting Kottapattu Periyakulam on the Tiruchi - Pudukottai National Highway into a recreational spot is nearing completion.

The proposal for developing Kottapattu Periyakulam into a recreational spot was mooted by the Corporation following demands from residents to improve the stormwater management system.

Once spread across 120 acres, its waters irrigated agricultural fields for generations. Today, rapid urbanisation and encroachment have reduced it to just 75 acres, according to residents.

The redevelopment plan includes pleasure boating service, habitat islands on five scattered locations for waterbirds within the tank and a park with water fountains at a cost of ₹10 crore using the Jal Jeevan Mission funds, as the proposal gives equal weightage for water conservation parameters.

The Corporation has redeveloped a portion of the waterbody using the funds available from the 15th Finance Commission. A walking track of around 500 metres was completed, and metal fencing to safeguard the bunds from encroachments has been put up. Work on setting up decorative lights is under way and seating arrangements will begin soon.

“The waterbody would be strengthened and desilted, after which work on establishing habitat islands would commence. Around 80% of the work has been completed and is expected to be finished by next month,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to officials, the project will focus on converting the tank into an ideal hangout spot for residents with walking tracks, seating spaces, beautification lights and planting trees along its length to create an eco-friendly environment. “Since the tank has water throughout the year, pleasure boating is possible,” he added.

The civic body has also streamlined the inlet and outlet passageways between the tanks to prevent overflowing and inundation in nearby residential localities, and several amenities will be added considering the location of the waterbody.

