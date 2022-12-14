Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited wins national recognition for energy conservation

  1. EPaper
December 14, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, Sathamangalam Unit, Ariyalur, bagged the Second Prize in the Sugar Sector from the Ministry of Power, Government of India for implementation of innovative and energy efficient technologies from the year 2019 to 2022 and for Conserving 8690 Million Kcal Thermal energy and 6.72 lakhs units Electrical energy per annum.

The award was presented at a ceremony conducted by the Ministry as part of the National Energy Conservation day celebration in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Industries and establishments that had taken special efforts to reduce energy consumption while maintaining their production and achieved significant energy saving by implementing energy efficient technologies were feted on the occasion.

R.K. Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy and Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries handed over the award and certificate to M. Silvester Goldwin, Whole Time Director and Palanivelrajan, General Manager - Technical, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, respectively.

