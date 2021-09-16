Koraiyar Falls likely to get basic amenities

Koraiyar Falls in full flow.

TIRUCHI

16 September 2021 08:00 IST

Tourism officials seek proposal from Forest Department

Heeding to a plea from an activist, the Tourism Department has requested the Forest Department to send a proposal for providing necessary basic amenities at the Koraiyar Falls, a little known picnic spot on the Pachamalai Hills in Tiruchi district.

The department had conveyed this information in response to a petition from Saravanan Natesan, an activist, seeking basic amenities at the falls including safety barricades.

“We have requested a proposal with estimates for providing basic amenities such as barricades and changing room. Once the proposal is received, we will take it up with the recommendation of the District Collector. We will consider the proposal depending on the availability of funds for year,” T.Jegatheeswari, Tourist Officer, Tiruchi, said in reply to the petition.

The Koraiyar Falls is situated about 40 km away from Thuraiyur and can be reached via Adivaram, Keerambur, Sengattupatti, Moolakadu, Manalodai, Thonur, Chinna Illupur, Periya Illupur and Vanadu Pudur. About 300-400 persons visit the falls situated in Pudur hamlet in Vannadu panchayat in the Pachamalai, it was estimated.

Pachaimalai is situated on the Eastern Ghats with dry evergreen and dry deciduous forests located on the north-western border of Tiruchi district.

Ms.Jegatheeswari said that since the falls and the approach road is under the control of Forest Department, she has written to the department.

“I have already spoken to the Forest Ranger. A joint field inspection will be conducted soon to determine the requirement and we will follow it up,” she said.

Mr.Saravanan said the proposal would be materialise soon. Pointing out that a two-long km road from Pudur to Koraiyar Falls was recently laid at a cost of Rs.35 lakhs, Mr.Saravanan said it will also be helpful if steps were taken to develop a rugged terrain leading to the falls for about 200 metres. The pathway should be developed possibly with a small steel bridge to cross over a small stream running across, he said.

He sought similar amenities at Mangalam Falls, another verdant spot nearby. The Mangalam Falls is located about 14 km away from Top Sengattupatti, which is accessible by road from Tiruchi via Thuraiyur and Uppilliyapuram.

From Top Sengattupattai one has to go via Chinna Pakkalam, Periya Pakkalam and Chinna Mangalam villages.