Koraiyar Falls languishes for want of amenities

February 13, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Pleas for strengthening amenities at Koraiyar falls, a seasonal waterfall in Pachamalai hills in Tiruchi district, has gone unheeded so far, much to the chagrin of nature enthusiasts.

The hill range situated in the Eastern Ghats with dry evergreen and dry deciduous forests still remains largely unexplored. Although the Forest Department has created an eco-tourism facility at Top Sengattupatti, offering accommodation and guided trekking, verdant places such as Mangalam Falls and Koraiyar Falls in Pachamalai hills remain largely unexplored due to poor accessibility and lack of amenities, they contend.

The Koraiyar Falls is situated about 40 km away from Thuraiyur and can be reached via Adivaram, Keerambur, Sengattupatti, Moolakadu, Manalodai, Thonur, Chinna Illupur, Periya Illupur and Vanadu Pudur. About 300-400 people visit the falls situated in Pudur hamlet in Vannadu panchayat in Pachamalai, it has been estimated.

In September 2021, in response to a petition from an activist, N. Saravanan, the Tourism Department said that it had requested the Forest Department to send a proposal for providing basic amenities including erection of safety barriers at Koraiyar Falls. Yet, no initiative has been taken yet.

Providing proper amenities at the falls is essential for picnickers to safely enjoy the beauty of the verdant spot, Mr. Saravanan says.

Pointing out that a two-km-long road from Pudur to Koraiyar Falls was recently laid at a cost of ₹35 lakhs Mr. Saravanan said steps needed to be built on the rugged terrain leading to the falls from the road. “There is no proper pathway for about 400 metres, which is rocky and slippery,” he said pressing for construction of steps.

A parking area also needs to be established, he added.

When contacted, an official of the Tourism Department said that they were still awaiting the proposal from the Forest Department. The Tourism Department was now looking to set up view points at Pachamalai.

However, a Forest official said that funds had been sought for the proposal, which envisaged construction of a small concrete bridge to cross a stream, steps, safety railings, change room and providing other amenities at Koraiyar Falls.

He claimed that the Tourism Department had sought some correction in a proposal forwarded to them. “We had sought funds from another scheme too. Once we get funds, we will execute the project,” he said.