ADVERTISEMENT

Konakarai crematorium in Tiruchi to open after maintenance work

August 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation’s crematorium at Konakarai in Woriyur, which was closed for maintenance, will operate from August 31.

The facility was temporarily closed as it developed frequent snags, and there were complaints that it took a long time to burn the bodies. The issue was rectified, and the crematorium will be reopened on Thursday.

The crematorium on Konakarai Road serves the residents of Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Puthur, Kumaran Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Kambarasampettai, Annamalai Nagar and others. It receives around five to 10 bodies daily.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US