Konakarai crematorium in Tiruchi to open after maintenance work

August 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation’s crematorium at Konakarai in Woriyur, which was closed for maintenance, will operate from August 31.

The facility was temporarily closed as it developed frequent snags, and there were complaints that it took a long time to burn the bodies. The issue was rectified, and the crematorium will be reopened on Thursday.

The crematorium on Konakarai Road serves the residents of Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Puthur, Kumaran Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Kambarasampettai, Annamalai Nagar and others. It receives around five to 10 bodies daily.