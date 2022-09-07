Kolu dolls on display at Poompuhar showroom in Tiruchi

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 07, 2022 20:24 IST

Ahead of the Navarathri festival, the annual exhibition-cum-sale of ‘kolu’ dolls was inaugurated at the Poompuhar showroom of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation at Singarathope in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

The exhibition features an array of ‘kolu’ dolls, both stand-alone and sets including, Shiva family set, Adi Shankara set, Thulabharam set, Kailaya Malai set, Bharatanatyam set and more made by artisans from Kolkata, Manipur, Rajasthan, Orissa, Andhra and Karnataka.

The exhibition also features traditional dolls such as Kondapalli dolls, Marapachi dolls, dolls made of paper, mud, navaratna gemstones and other materials The prices of the dolls range from ₹50 to ₹25,000.

Tiruchi Revenue Divisional Officer K. Dhavachelvam inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of R. Gangadevi, the showroom manager, and other officials. The exhibition will be open till October 6.

