Kolli Hills Hydro Electric Project expected to be commissioned by October 2024

March 14, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nearly 70% of works on the ₹338.79 crore project completed so far

The Hindu Bureau

The penstock that is being built to carry water to the power station of the Kolli Hills Hydro Electric Project. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With nearly 70% of the project works having been completed so far, the Kolli Hills Hydro Electric Project (1x20 MW) is expected to be completed by October 2024, according to sources in Tangedco.

The project sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹338.79 crore is expected to generate about 71 million units of power annually, harnessing the water flowing down the Aiyyaru river on the Kolli Hills. The foundation stone for the project was laid in December 2018 and it was initially expected to be commissioned by April 2021.

Under the project, five weirs are being built at Asakadupatti, Kadampallam, Thelliyankadu, Kovilur and Irungulipatti. Water impounded by these small dams during the rainy season will be brought to Irungulipatti.

From Irungulipatti weir, the water will be transported to Chellipatti through a tunnel running for a length of about 3,725 metres and from there taken down through a nearly two-km long pipeline (penstock) to the power generation house being set up at Puliancholai on the foothills in Tiruchi district.

After power production, the water will flow back into the Aiyyaru river. The river feeds several irrigation tanks in Uppilliyapuram and Thuraiyur areas in Tiruchi district.

Sources in Tangedco told The Hindu that about 60-70% of the works on the project had been completed so far. The excavation of the tunnel had been completed and concrete lining works were under way.

