Kollankulam lies in total neglect instead of becoming a recreation spot

January 02, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Kollankulam, situated between Edamalaipattipudur and Karumandapam in Tiruchi, which is proposed to be developed as a recreational spot, lies in total neglect.

The 49-acre waterbody has good storage and does not go dry even in summer. Since it is situated close to the city, the Corporation has planned to start boat services by establishing a boathouse and other facilities, thus fulfilling the needs of entertainment-starved city residents.

The plan for developing the waterbody into a recreation spot at a cost of ₹33 crore was mooted by the civic body in July 2021. The authorities held discussions to carry out beautification work, which included desilting and deepening the waterbody and construction of a walkway. The civic body also planned to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report. However, the project failed to take shape due to delay in fund allocation.

In July 2022, a cleaning drive was organised by volunteers to remove garbage lying on the dry water body. Tree saplings were planted along the bund to create an eco-friendly environment.

Social activists claim that the delay is causing a slow death of the waterbody. Currently, the pond is totally neglected and has turned into a junkyard. “Even after the cleanliness drive, residents continue to dump garbage along the banks of Kollankulam, and water hyacinth envelops it and chokes the pond’s ecosystem. This has been a long-standing issue, and the civic body should take steps to revive the waterbody soon,” said K.C Neelamegam, an environmental activist.

When contacted, S.N. Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner, Zone IV, said, “The project estimate has been revised to ₹55 crore to create recreational infrastructure, including cycling and walking tracks, and a viewer’s deck for the public to enjoy the natural environment.” “The work on converting the waterbody to a recreation spot will start once the funds are sanctioned,” he added.