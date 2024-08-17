Kollankulam beautification project faces legal hurdle

Work on converting Kollankulam, a major waterbody situated between Edamalaipattipudur and Karumandapam in the city, has run into delay.

The plan for rejuvenating the sprawling lake and developing it into an entertainment spot at a cost of ₹24.30 crore under the Capital Grant Fund 2022-23 was mooted in August 2023 following demands from residents.

The waterbody is spread over 55 acres and the beautification project would cover 45.48 acres. Preliminary work was launched in March and was slated to be completed by 2026.

However, the project has hit a roadblock as a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a resident in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in May seeking an interim injunction claiming the beautification work would lead to encroachment of a portion of the tank and affect its storage capacity.

Following this, the civic body convened a meeting with officials from the district administration and Water Resources Department and the site was inspected. A response to the PIL has been filed. “The project has been put on hold now and steps are being taken to resolve the issue,” said a senior Corporation official.

Officials said one of the major objectives of the restoration project was to safeguard the waterbody from encroachments and the project would improve the water storage capacity of the tank as bunds would be strengthened.

The redevelopment plan would focus on converting the tank into an ideal recreation spot for residents with walking and bicycle tracks, a viewpoint, an open-air theatre, a gym, a play area for children, vintage lamps, and tree plantations around the tank bunds to create an ozone-friendly environment. A pavement with a fence will be constructed around the tank to ensure the safety of the visitors.