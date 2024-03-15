GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kollam, Tiruchendur Express to stop at Ulundurpet

March 15, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced that the Chennai Egmore-Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express (16101/16102) will be provided with an additional stop at Ulundurpet station on an experimental basis with effect from March 16. The Chennai Egmore-Kollam Express will arrive at Ulundurpet at 7.52 p.m. and leave at 7.53 p.m. The Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express will reach Ulundurpet at 11.03 p.m. and leave at 11.04 p.m. 

The Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express (20605/20606) will be provided with an additional stop at Kuttalam station on an experimental basis with effect from March 16. The Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur Express will reach Kuttalam at 9.02 p.m. and leave at 9.03 p.m. The Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express will arrive at Kuttalam at 4.33 a.m. and leave at 4.34 a.m., a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said on Friday. 

