THANJAVUR
A kolam competition will be held in Thanjavur on January 17 as part of the Pongal festival.
The competition which is open to women is being organised jointly by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Thanjavur Tourism Promotion Council and Inner Wheel. It will be held on the West Street on Friday afternoon. The participants should draw traditional “pulli kolam” in 5 feet by 5 feet size.
Those aspiring to take part in the competition can register their names at the Sri Ramar Temple, West Street on Friday morning or dial 9842455765 for further information, according to S. Muthukumar, Honorary Secretary, INTACH, Thanjavur.
