Tiruchirapalli

Kolam competition

more-in

THANJAVUR

A kolam competition will be held in Thanjavur on January 17 as part of the Pongal festival.

The competition which is open to women is being organised jointly by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Thanjavur Tourism Promotion Council and Inner Wheel. It will be held on the West Street on Friday afternoon. The participants should draw traditional “pulli kolam” in 5 feet by 5 feet size.

Those aspiring to take part in the competition can register their names at the Sri Ramar Temple, West Street on Friday morning or dial 9842455765 for further information, according to S. Muthukumar, Honorary Secretary, INTACH, Thanjavur.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 8:52:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/kolam-competition/article30568736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY