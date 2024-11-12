Knowledge centres to facilitate coaching classes for TNPSC exam

The Tiruchi Corporation’s Knowledge and Study Centres at Palakkarai and Kuthupapallam will be offering access to online coaching classes for aspirants of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II-A Mains from November until January 29 under ‘Mission 80’ course of Anna Administrative Staff College.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, in a press release, said the classes will be conducted through the AIM TN YouTube channel. Arrangements have been made to view the classes at the study centres from November 13. Those interested can register their names with the centres’ librarians.

The classes will be held over three sessions a day starting at 8 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. for 80 days. Revision tests and mock exams will be held at the end of each week’s portions.

Five model online examinations will be held after the course is over, through the ‘Nokkam’ App, the release added.