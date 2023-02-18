Knowledge centres in Tiruchi nearing completion

February 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of knowledge centres, dedicated facilities for aspiring students of competitive examinations, at Cantonment and Palakarai in Tiruchi is nearing completion.

The civil work on the knowledge centres on Birds Road in Cantonment and at Palakarai commenced in May and is expected to be opened soon. “Work on both the centres is in its final stages and will be inaugurated at the beginning of next month,” said a senior Corporation official.

The knowledge and study centres which are being built on around 7,000 square feet of land each under the Smart City Mission at an outlay of ₹5 crore, will serve marginalised students and unemployed youth free of cost.

According to a senior official, the centres will be spacious for students to engage in reading and group discussions. “The idea is to train the urban poor students for competitive examinations and make available all books free of cost,” he said.

The facility will boast a collection of 10,000 books on communication and interpersonal skills development and study materials on civil services, National Eligibility and Entrance Test, engineering and other competitive examinations. Classes for competitive examinations will be conducted free of cost at the centre.

Since the civic body does not have adequate manpower to run the knowledge centres, a private firm will be roped in to manage the facilities. “We have considered a qualified and experienced agency to manage the activities of the centres,” the official added.

Each centre features a common study hall, a reading hall to accommodate around 60 persons, a training centre to conduct skill development programmes and a library to promote reading habit. A room for a librarian, closed-circuit television cameras, a control room and a sanitary complex were among other facilities provided in the knowledge centre.

The centres will be set up under the green building concept as per Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) guidelines to ensure energy efficiency and water conservation. Reused and recycled construction materials were used to establish the green buildings. The buildings also see maximum utilisation of daylight thus saving energy by reducing artificial lights.