‘Know your speed limit’

30 September 2020 22:12 IST

The Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations, Tiruchi, conducted an awareness campaign here on Wednesday to sensitise people to the maximum speed limit to be followed by motorists in the city during day and night hours.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated the campaign by pasting stickers, indicating the maximum driving speed to be adhered by vehicle users, on a few vehicles. The maximum speed within the city is 30 km during day and 40 km during night.

The campaign was organised near the old Palpannai circle with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Vedarathinam, officials of Transport Department, City Traffic Police personnel, M. Sekaran, president, Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations, and members of the Federation taking part.

Over 1,000 stickers were pasted on two-wheelers and four-wheelers besides city buses during the programme.