‘Know Your Forces’ campaign at Air Force Station

December 29, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Know Your Forces’ campaign was held at the Air Force Station here for school students in Thanjavur and Tiruchi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Students from 15 schools attended the campaign encompassing events such as flypast by light combat aircraft, sky diving by Air Devil team, and aerobatic display by Su 30 MKI and ALH helicopters apart from static display of aircraft and other weaponry systems of the Indian Air Force.

The objective of the campaign was to create awareness about the military potential of the IAF among the public and motivate students to consider the armed services as one of their career options, according to an official release.

