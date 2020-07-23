Know health status of patients in Thanjavur hospitals over phone

Health condition of COVID-19 patients under treatment and those placed under quarantine at designated centres can be ascertained over phone by the relatives.

Collector M.Govinda Rao has said in a press release that quarantine facilities to treat COVID-19 infected persons were functioning at five places in the district. While the infected patients were being treated at a special ward in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, quarantine facilities have been created at the Slum Clearance Board tenements at Vallam and Pattukottai and at two higher educational institutions on the outskirts of Thanjavur.

Information about the progress of patients undergoing treatment at the TMC hospital and those housed at the SCB quarantine facilities can be had from the Communication Officer for these centres, Gajendran, over mobile phone number 98940 41181. Such information with respect to the persons quarantined at the institutional facilities can be had from the Communication Officer for these centres, Rajeswari, by dialling 63819 69917.

If the relatives wish to get further details about the health condition of those admitted at TMC hospital, they can contact Dr. Selvam (94438 66578) and those quarantined at Vallam SCB tenement from Palaniappa (99657 42313), at Pattukottai SCB tenement from Dharanika (94450 00636) and at the institutional quarantine facilities from Ramalingam (98653 91257) and Ms. Selvam (94438 88613), the release added.