Know health status of patients in Thanjavur hospitals over phone

Health condition of COVID-19 patients under treatment and those placed under quarantine at designated centres can be ascertained over phone by the relatives.
Collector M.Govinda Rao has said in a press release that quarantine facilities to treat COVID-19 infected persons were functioning at five places in the district. While the infected patients were being treated at a special ward in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, quarantine facilities have been created at the Slum Clearance Board tenements at Vallam and Pattukottai and at two higher educational institutions on the outskirts of Thanjavur.
Information about the progress of patients undergoing treatment at the TMC hospital and those housed at the SCB quarantine facilities can be had from the Communication Officer for these centres, Gajendran, over mobile phone number 98940 41181. Such information with respect to the persons quarantined at the institutional facilities can be had from the Communication Officer for these centres, Rajeswari, by dialling 63819 69917.
If the relatives wish to get further details about the health condition of those admitted at TMC hospital, they can contact Dr. Selvam (94438 66578) and those quarantined at Vallam SCB tenement from Palaniappa (99657 42313), at Pattukottai SCB tenement from Dharanika (94450 00636) and at the institutional quarantine facilities from Ramalingam (98653 91257) and Ms. Selvam (94438 88613), the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath