K.,N. Nehru, senior officials inspect bus stand site in Srirangam

A day after the announcement was made at Tiruchi Corporation Council meeting that a new bus stand in Srirangam would come up on a piece of land where the Srirangam club functioned and the existing park site, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday inspected the site.

Accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, G. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and Srirangam MLA M. Palaniyandi, Mr. Nehru inspected the site and discussed with the officials on the extent of the area and the proposed bus bays and the passenger and bus screw facilities.

The officials told the Minister that it was the best site to locate the new bus stand as it was just a few metrws from Srirangam Rajagopuram. It would surely get the patronage of all stakeholders of the new bus stand that came up at the identified site. The Minister was said to have asked the officials to take steps to formalise the proposal.

Mr. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that the club site was under the control of the Corporation. The total extent of the area, where the new bus stand had been proposed, was 1.72 acre. It was sufficient to operate city buses plying between Srirangam and Tiruchi junction. The number of bus bays and other facilities would be decided upon the available space.