K.N. Nehru files nomination

TIRUCHI

18 March 2021 21:16 IST

AIADMK deputy coordinator R.Vaithilingam, former Minister and DMK principal secretary K.N. Nehru and M.H. Jawahirullah of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi were among the prominent candidates who field their nomination papers in central region on Thursday.

Seventy-five candidates filed their nominations for a total of nine constituencies in Tiruchi district. While 15 candidates presented papers for Mannachanallur constituency, 12 filed their nomination for Tiruchi (East). Eight candidates submitted their candidature for Musiri constituency. Srirangam, Lalgudi, Tiruverumbur and Tiruchi (West) received six nominations each. Five candidates filed papers for Manapparai constituency.

Advertising

Advertising

While former Minister and DMK nominee K.N. Nehru presented papers for Tiruchi (West) constituency, Inigo Irudhayaraj of Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam, contesting on DMK symbol, filed his nomination papers for Tiruchi (East) constituency.

Thus, the total number of nominations filed in nine constituencies of the district went up to 148 on Thursday.

Mr. Nehru, who is seeking re-election from Tiruchi (West) constituency, declared assets to the tune of ₹1.84 crore in his affidavit filed along with the nomination papers. The value of his immovable assets was ₹1.05 crore and movable assets ₹79.29 lakh. In 2016, Mr. Nehru showed ₹1.25 crore worth of immovable assets in his name and ₹67 lakh worth of movable assets.

Thanjavur

AIADMK deputy coordinator R.Vaithilingam and M.H. Jawahirullah of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi in the DMK alliance were among those who field their nomination in Thanjavur district.

While Mr.Vaithilingam filed his nomination for Orathandu constituency, Mr.Jawahirullah filed his papers for Papanasam. AMMK candidates M. Sekar and S. Balamurugan filed their papers for Orathandu and Kumbakonam constituencies respectively. DMDK candidate P.Ramanathan filed his papers in Thanjavur, while S.Venkatesan of BJP filed his nomination in Thiruvaiyaru.

Nagapattinam

DMK candidate for Vedaranyam, S.K.Vedarathinam also filed his nomination. AMMK candidate P.S. Arumugam was among those who filed papers for the constituency.

CPI(M) candidate V.P. Nagaimaali filed his nomination for Kilvelur constituency. Pattali Makkal Katchi’s D.Vedha Mukundhan was among the other candidates who filed their papers in the constituency.

NTK candidates for Sirkazhi (T. Sulochana) and Poompuhar (P. Kaliyammal) also filed their papers. AMMK candidate P. Balu also filed his nomination for Sirkazhi.

Makkal Needhi Maiam candidates for Mayiladuthurai (N. Ravichandran), Poompuhar (M.H. Mharajdeen), Kilvelur (G. Sidhu) and Nagapattinam ( M. Syed Anaa Mohideen Sahib) also filed their nominations.