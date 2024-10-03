KMBF declares 25% dividend

The Kumbakonam Mutual Benefit Fund (KMBF) declared 25% dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official announcement in this regard was made by the fund authorities at the 120th general body meeting held at Kumbakonam on September 29. The increase in the net profit of ₹1.85 crore and the reserve fund by ₹68.63 crore in the last financial year had helped the management retain the same rate of dividend as financial year 2022-23. Restricting the utilisation of deposit amounts for payment to gold loan requests helped the fund manage a good financial record.

The amount of deposits with the fund registered an increase by ₹311 crore by March 2024 from ₹3,500 crore as of March 2023 and the disbursement of jewellery loan by ₹376 crore by March 2024 from ₹3,164 crore.

The shareholders were informed that steps had been taken to increase the number of KMBF branches by 32 in near future from the existing 125 branches as necessary clearances had been obtained, according to an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.