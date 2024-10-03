GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KMBF declares 25% dividend

Published - October 03, 2024 06:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumbakonam Mutual Benefit Fund (KMBF) declared 25% dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

An official announcement in this regard was made by the fund authorities at the 120th general body meeting held at Kumbakonam on September 29. The increase in the net profit of ₹1.85 crore and the reserve fund by ₹68.63 crore in the last financial year had helped the management retain the same rate of dividend as financial year 2022-23. Restricting the utilisation of deposit amounts for payment to gold loan requests helped the fund manage a good financial record.

The amount of deposits with the fund registered an increase by ₹311 crore by March 2024 from ₹3,500 crore as of March 2023 and the disbursement of jewellery loan by ₹376 crore by March 2024 from ₹3,164 crore.

The shareholders were informed that steps had been taken to increase the number of KMBF branches by 32 in near future from the existing 125 branches as necessary clearances had been obtained, according to an official release.

