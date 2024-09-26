GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KLA Trust to hold tech training workshop for women

Published - September 26, 2024 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Khajamalai Ladies Association (KLA) Trust and TechDiva Foundation have established a computer training unit called “TechHub” to empower children, women, and community members from low-income backgrounds with digital coding skills.

Two free workshops will be held on the KLA Trust premises in Khajamalai on September 29. The first one on essential digital skills will be organised at 10 a.m. for women of aged 30 and above, including homemakers. The link for registrations is www.bit.ly/EDSKLA

The second one on generative artificial intelligence (AI) and prompt engineering will be held at 3 p.m. for women college students. Those interested can enrol online through www.bit.ly/GENAIKLA

Registered participants must bring their own laptops for the workshops.

