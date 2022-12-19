K.K. Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai gets FSSAI certification

December 19, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The K.K.Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruchi has been certified as ‘clean and fresh’ fruits and vegetable market by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The certification was issued as the farmers market had met the benchmarks established by FSSAI. The K.K.Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai was given a facelift recently after renovation. The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business was planning to get the certification for the Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar in the city too. Renovation works are under way at the Uzhavar Sandhai.

Collector K. Pradeep Kumar handed over the certificate to K. Saravanan, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, recently, in the presence of R. Ramesh Babu, District Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, and other officials.

This apart, 87 catering students of AIMAN College of Arts and Science, 26 traders from Tiruchi Corporation limits, 33 from Manapparai, 50 from Vaiyampatti, 58 retail traders and two rice merchants from Manachanallur were also issued certificates after undergoing food safety training (FOSTAC).

The Food Safety Department has been impressing upon food business vendors and traders to obtain FOSTAC.