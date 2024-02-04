ADVERTISEMENT

Kirit P Mehta School of Law students win client consultation competition India round

February 04, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of Louis M. Brown and Forrest S. Mosten International Client Consultation Competition 2024, the Tamil Nadu National Law University’s (TNNLU) Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee hosted the India rounds of the competition on the university campus in Tiruchi.

According to a press release, the three-day competition was inaugurated by Justice (Retd) Kannan Krishnamoorthy on February 2. Students from 31 law schools across the country participated in the competition in which Simone Fernandes and Vedant Agarwal of Kirit P. Mehta School of Law in Mumbai won the India rounds. They will represent India in the international rounds to be held in April at Pope John Paul University in Lupin, Poland.

On Sunday, senior advocate Isaac Mohanlal distributed prizes to winners. Vice-Chancellor of TNNLU V. Nagaraj, Registrar S.M. Balakrishnan and Assistant Professors Mirinmoyee Mukeherjee and Vasisthan were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US