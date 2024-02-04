GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kirit P Mehta School of Law students win client consultation competition India round

February 04, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of Louis M. Brown and Forrest S. Mosten International Client Consultation Competition 2024, the Tamil Nadu National Law University’s (TNNLU) Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee hosted the India rounds of the competition on the university campus in Tiruchi.

According to a press release, the three-day competition was inaugurated by Justice (Retd) Kannan Krishnamoorthy on February 2. Students from 31 law schools across the country participated in the competition in which Simone Fernandes and Vedant Agarwal of Kirit P. Mehta School of Law in Mumbai won the India rounds. They will represent India in the international rounds to be held in April at Pope John Paul University in Lupin, Poland.

On Sunday, senior advocate Isaac Mohanlal distributed prizes to winners. Vice-Chancellor of TNNLU V. Nagaraj, Registrar S.M. Balakrishnan and Assistant Professors Mirinmoyee Mukeherjee and Vasisthan were present.

