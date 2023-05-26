ADVERTISEMENT

Kin of murdered man stage protest in front of hospital

May 26, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for some time on Friday morning near the Government Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam after relatives of a deceased person staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack and murder.

According to police, Dhanabal (32) of Narasimgampettai was attacked by an unknown motorcycle-borne gang with lethal weapons on Thursday evening while the deceased was speaking with his friends in the market area. Dhanabal sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the District Government Headquarters Hospital at nearby Kumbakonam. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Thiruvidaimarudur police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Following the road blockade staged by the relatives of the deceased, traffic on the hospital road was affected for about 30 minutes.

