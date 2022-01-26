Kin of four bravehearts honoured on Republic Day

Plaque containing message of the Prime Minister given

The next of kin of four bravehearts who had made the supreme sacrifice of laying down their lives during various wars were honouredat their residences in Tiruchi and neighbouringdistricts on the occasion of Republic Day on Wednesday by the NCC Group Headquarters, Tiruchi.

The next of kins of the bravehearts - Sepoy I Ayub Khan of 18th Maratha Light Infantry, Sepoy S. Natarajan, 19 Madras Regiment, Naik S. Sankar Lal, 11 Madras Regiment and Gunner Packirisamy Nathan of 195 Mountain Regiment - were honouredas part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Shaheedo Ko Sat Sat Naman’ programme in the presence of locals.

Teams from various units of the the NCC Group Headquarters, Tiruchi, visited the residence of the next of kins of the four bravehearts at Tiruchi, Keela Easnai in Ariyalur district, Pudukottai and Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district and felicitated them.

A wreath was placed to the portraitof the bravehearts at the four places and floral tributes were paid to them on the occasion. The NCC teams handed over a plaque containing message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next of kin of the four bravehearts who had laid down their lives defending our motherland.

A team led by Lieutenant Colonel P. Kaliappan of NCC Group Headquarters, Tiruchi accompaniedby Junior Commissioned Officers, Non Commissioned Officers, Associate NCC Officers and some NCC cadets went to Keela Esanai inAriyalur district and honouredthe father of Sepoy Natarajan, a press release here said.