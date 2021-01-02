Tiruchirapalli

Killed in wall collapse

TIRUCHI

A 60-year-old agricultural labourer was killed when the wall of his house collapsed at Maruthur near Samayapuram on Saturday.

Govindan was sleeping when the incident occurred. He was trapped under the rubble and died on the spot. The wall was said to have been weakened by the recent rain, according to police.

