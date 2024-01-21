Kiliyur lake turns a haven for winged visitors

January 21, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the arrival of a large number of migratory birds at Kiliyur lake near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi, birdwatching has been gaining popularity among the residents and enthusiasts in the city.

Until a few years ago, birdwatching in the city meant setting out before the break of dawn to find the perfect spot for sighting a few migratory avians. But in the post-pandemic era, the arrival of winged visitors in flocks has given a boost to the hobby.

The lake usually attracts about 25,000 migrant water birds of over 40 species from across the world. At present, around 3,500 to 4,000 birds were sighted in the waterbody, an official from the Forest department said.

Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveler, Tern, Grey Heron, Little Egret, Large Egret, Cattle Egret, Cormorant, Common Coot, Darter and Little Grebes have been sighted in good numbers this season.

According to bird enthusiasts, the winged visitors arrive flock the place between November and February for the nestling season, many flying from as far as Europe, escaping the cold and blizzards in their homelands.

“Tiruverumbur has a cluster of lakes, which is one of the favourite spots for the birds. Kiliyur has been playing host to several species over the years and presents a pleasant sight with a vast expanse of water,” A. Relton, a birdwatcher, told The Hindu.

The wetland is ecologically very important for several water birds and it is necessary to take steps to conserve it. “Developing the waterbody for waterbirds not only protects the endangered species but also serves as an edutainment sport for school and college students,” he added.

The enthusiasts have urged the officials to raise awareness about the importance of migratory birds for ecological balance among the public.

Meanwhile, the department has commenced a survey of the birds migrating to the lake to find out if there was human disturbance or habitat loss, the ways to improve the tanks and attract migratory birds by planting saplings of tree species and creating mounds on them for them to take a brief rest.